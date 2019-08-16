Home Cities Bengaluru

Delays force merger of two phases of Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal

The full-fledged terminal is now expected to begin operations by March 2020.

Published: 16th August 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to repeated bypassing of deadlines, South Western Railway (SWR) zone has scrapped its earlier plan for Phase-I of Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal and decided to merge it and Phase-II into a single project.

The full-fledged terminal is now expected to begin operations by March 2020. Sanctioned in the 2015-2016 Budget, the third coaching terminal for the city was proposed in order to decongest Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and Yesvantpur railway stations. It was also meant to facilitate the launch of new trains.

It may be recalled that at the time of implementation of Phase-I of the project in July this year, fundamental flaws were detected in the design and all construction work was brought to a standstill. At that time, Railway officials were confident of rectifying them and completing the phase by October 2019. But that move has been shelved now.

KC Swami, Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, SWR, told The New Indian Express, “We found some errors in the plan. Some track structures need to be redone. A new plan is being designed and is under finalisation. Since Phase-I was getting delayed, it is not advisable to complete it and then start Phase-II. So we have decided to have a combined project.”

A highly-placed official said that the total project will cost Rs 192.30 crore, inclusive of Rs 39.82 crore, for passenger amenities. “It will be a world-class terminal which will be fully air-conditioned. It will have seven platforms and ample parking space. Unlike the earlier plan when we planned to ready a couple of platforms and start running trains, this terminal will open after every aspect is in place,” he said.

The platforms will have shelters throughout. “A 6m wide foot overbridge, apart from two subways, will connect all the platforms. The area below the tracks will have concrete cement aprons which will ensure easier cleaning. A Sewage Treatment Plant that can treat up to 4 lakh litres of waste a day, as well as a massive Rain Water Harvesting System, are other important features,” the official said.

A unique feature is that the SCADA system of water management will be implemented, whereby there is no water wastage,” the official said.

The Bangalore Railway Division plans to shift a few of its long-distance trains to Baiyappanahalli terminal when it is ready for operations. All trains, except those running towards Mysuru, can use this terminal, an official said.  

TAKE NOTE

The project will cost Rs 192.30 crore, inclusive of Rs 39.82 crore for passenger amenities. The Bangalore Railway Division plans to shift a few of its long-distance trains to Baiyappanahalli terminal.

TAGS
South Western Railway Baiyappanahalli Coaching Terminal
