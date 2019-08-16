Home Cities Bengaluru

Left, right, left — these youngsters took centrestage on I-Day

More than 60 visually challenged students from two organisations in the city took the centre stage during the Independence Parade parade.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind march past at Manekshaw Parade Grounds on Thursday | Shriram B N

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 60 visually challenged students from two organisations in the city took the centre stage during the Independence Day parade. With the help of each other, they marched with utmost enthusiasm to match the rhythm of the parade band.

Two out of the 24 contingents were made of these young ones from various parts of the country who are studying in the city — at Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind, and Samarthanam Trust For The Disabled.

Those who are partially sighted were entrusted with the responsibility of leading. The others were connected by a long cane, one that held on one side, while the other hand was free to swing.
“Each year, students are enthusiastic about performing before the Chief Minister. While a batch of them come for Independence Day, those left out are absorbed in the Republic Day parade. This time, about 50 students enrolled, and only 32 could be accommodated,” said Mohan, who coaches the students.

The free residential school at J P Nagar gives class 10 students three-hour training in marching for 15 days.  Opportunities round-the-year have helped these students stay fit. Mahanthesh, who runs the Samarthanam Trust For the Disabled at HSR Layout, said most of his students are sports persons, giving them the stamina to stand for long hours, just like the sighted.Mahanthesh looks to taking his team to Delhi for Republic Day parade the coming year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Independence Day parade
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp