Left, right, left — these youngsters took centrestage on I-Day

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 60 visually challenged students from two organisations in the city took the centre stage during the Independence Day parade. With the help of each other, they marched with utmost enthusiasm to match the rhythm of the parade band.

Two out of the 24 contingents were made of these young ones from various parts of the country who are studying in the city — at Shree Ramana Maharishi Academy for the Blind, and Samarthanam Trust For The Disabled.

Those who are partially sighted were entrusted with the responsibility of leading. The others were connected by a long cane, one that held on one side, while the other hand was free to swing.

“Each year, students are enthusiastic about performing before the Chief Minister. While a batch of them come for Independence Day, those left out are absorbed in the Republic Day parade. This time, about 50 students enrolled, and only 32 could be accommodated,” said Mohan, who coaches the students.

The free residential school at J P Nagar gives class 10 students three-hour training in marching for 15 days. Opportunities round-the-year have helped these students stay fit. Mahanthesh, who runs the Samarthanam Trust For the Disabled at HSR Layout, said most of his students are sports persons, giving them the stamina to stand for long hours, just like the sighted.Mahanthesh looks to taking his team to Delhi for Republic Day parade the coming year.