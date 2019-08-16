Home Cities Bengaluru

Trains will reach Bengaluru on time with four new tracks

Train punctuality within Bengaluru Division will get a major shot in the arm when the project begins, he added.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:36 AM

Train, Indian railway

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The nearly Rs 493-crore project to convert the two existing railway lines between Cantonment and Whitefield into four lines has finally been kickstarted, with tenders awarded for a major chunk of the work. Originally planned 20 years ago to decongest train traffic within the city, it was shelved midway due to land acquisition issues, but revived in the 2018-2019 railway budget. It now forms part of the city’s suburban rail network.

A highly-placed railway official said that Kerala-based M/s PJ Baby has bagged two contracts for two separate tenders in connection with the quadrupling project. “They pertain to formation of earthwork and bridges at a cost of Rs 63 crore. The deadline fixed is 15 months,” the official said.The 25-km project covers Whitefield, Hoodi, KR Puram, Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru East and Cantonment stations.

Train punctuality within Bengaluru Division will get a major shot in the arm when the project begins, he added. “Trains reach Whitefield on time as of now. However, once they cross that station and head towards Bengaluru Cantonment, they don’t get signal clearance as there are a number of trains in this section, but only double tracks now. Trains from the Chennai side, Dharmavaram and Dharmapuri all converge at Baiyappannahalli. Once four tracks are available, clearance will be much faster,” he added.

This, combined with the ongoing automatic signalling works currently on between Cantonment and Whitefield, are a big boost to smoother traffic along this route, the official said. “These steps will ensure good connectivity when the suburban train terminal at Cantonment station is in place,” he explained.
The foundation stone for the quadrupling project was laid by Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister (then minister for statistics and programme implementation) DV Sadananda Gowda on March 9, 2019.
Asked about the impact of the project, Chief Administrative Officer, Constructions, South Western Railway, KC Swami said, “The corridor between Bengaluru and Whitefield is among the most saturated sections in Bengaluru Division. Capacity augmentation is definitely required and this is a crucial step in that direction.”

Part of suburban rail
Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar said since the line falls within the Bengaluru City-Chennai main line, its completion will offer relief for all trains on this stretch. “It is part of the suburban rail project. This will make a big difference towards relieving traffic congestion.”

