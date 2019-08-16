Woman rider rams cop with her scooter

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of four youths, including a woman, gave a tough time to the police in ITI Layout in the wee hours of Wednesday. The night patrolling police found a couple riding on a scooter in a rash and negligent manner. Suspecting them to be under the influence of drugs, the police tried to stop them. However, the woman rider rammed the police with her scooter and escaped. Police have arrested the woman and her three male friends and sent them to jail. The arrested are identified as Holih Fang Sephora Ho, 26, Sourav Das, 31, Arjun, 27, and Munavar 26.

Around 3 am on Wednesday, head constable Shivalinga and police constable Pradeep found a couple riding on their scooter bearing registration number KA-51-AB-3524 near Smash IT. Sephora was riding the bike while Arjun was pillion. As they were overspeeding, the two policemen tried to stop them. Sephora escaped from the duo, but she came back riding and tried to ram Shivalinga with her vehicle repeatedly. He had to dodge her to escape from getting hurt.

Sephora then sped away on the scooter. The two policemen chased them till Mangammanapalya Road and intercepted their scooter. She started abusing the duo in filthy language and assaulted Shivalinga, police said. Meanwhile, Arjun called his friends over phone and asked them to come to the spot. Munavar and Das reached the spot and got into an argument with the police. They threatened the cops saying that they won’t spare them.

When police questioned them for riding under the influence of alcohol, they said there was nothing wrong if Sephora consumed alcohol and rode the scooter. The police alerted their colleagues. A woman police constable and other policemen rushed to the spot. The woman constable asked Sephora to blow into the alcometer to check her alcohol consumption level. She not only refused to blow, nut also abused the cops and the judiciary and said she did not “care for your law,” according to the police.

All the four were taken to Bandepalya police station in the early hours. They were taken to hospital for medical check-up where doctors confirmed that all four were under the influence of alcohol beyond permissible limit to ride.

The staff alerted the senior officers about the group, when the ACP of Electronics City Sub Division came to interrogate them. The group even abused the ACP and insulted him.An investigating officer said, “We have booked rider Sephora Ho for attempt to murder and others for assault and using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty. All the accused persons work for an online food delivery company.”