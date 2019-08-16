Home Cities Bengaluru

Women make top cop their big brother on even of Raksha Bandhan

Rakhis were tied not only to the commissioner but also to other policemen.

Published: 16th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had a pleasant surprise on Thursday. He had to don a new role: Of a Big Brother. Several women from various parts of the city went to his office and tied rakhi to him. The focus was on six sisters who extracted an oath from him that he would protect them and many sisters like them in the city.

“I was pleasantly surprised when women actually came to meet me not to complain but to seek a promise. There were many of them who visited my office and tied the bond of security — rakhi — to me,” he said.
Expressing happiness, Bhaskar Rao said rakhi is a lifelong “Bond of Security” and the police department has the highest responsibility to maintain the spirit of security.

“Such moves will definitely bring a positive shift in the mindset of society toward the police,” he explained.The girls said they tied rakhis to express their thanks for protecting society and seeking promise to protect us from any kind of evil.

“We will try and protect the women citizens of our city, the way a brother protects his sisters. The police will always be available, accessible and sensitive towards women’s security,” said the commissioner.
The women who came were from various organisations while some were from Brahamakumari Samaj, some from Hindu Jagran Vedike and a few other NGOs too. Rakhis were tied not only to the commissioner but also to other policemen.

FLOOD EFFECT

Every year after the Independence Day parade, it’s a practice to host dinner for all the policemen in the city. However, considering the floods in the state, DG&IGP Neelamani Raju and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao cancelled the dinner and only did a small breakfast gathering this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao Raksha Bandhan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp