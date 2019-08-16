Women make top cop their big brother on even of Raksha Bandhan

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had a pleasant surprise on Thursday. He had to don a new role: Of a Big Brother. Several women from various parts of the city went to his office and tied rakhi to him. The focus was on six sisters who extracted an oath from him that he would protect them and many sisters like them in the city.

“I was pleasantly surprised when women actually came to meet me not to complain but to seek a promise. There were many of them who visited my office and tied the bond of security — rakhi — to me,” he said.

Expressing happiness, Bhaskar Rao said rakhi is a lifelong “Bond of Security” and the police department has the highest responsibility to maintain the spirit of security.

“Such moves will definitely bring a positive shift in the mindset of society toward the police,” he explained.The girls said they tied rakhis to express their thanks for protecting society and seeking promise to protect us from any kind of evil.

“We will try and protect the women citizens of our city, the way a brother protects his sisters. The police will always be available, accessible and sensitive towards women’s security,” said the commissioner.

The women who came were from various organisations while some were from Brahamakumari Samaj, some from Hindu Jagran Vedike and a few other NGOs too. Rakhis were tied not only to the commissioner but also to other policemen.

FLOOD EFFECT

Every year after the Independence Day parade, it’s a practice to host dinner for all the policemen in the city. However, considering the floods in the state, DG&IGP Neelamani Raju and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao cancelled the dinner and only did a small breakfast gathering this year.