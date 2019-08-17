A library of food, beer

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When there is something about a place that strikes you hard, you hardly forget it. As the name suggests, it is, indeed, a library of craft beers. With an array of drinks like Very Weiss, Further-lager, Wittle-Wit, Phase-Stout, Ment-ale-ity, and more, these range among different IPAs and can be ordered as a sampler tray as well. Apart from this, other drinks and cocktails are also available here.

The chef suggested Chakna board as something to go with the beer. With curated delicacies from across India – Spiced Pappadum, Nippat, Congress nuts, Garam Channa Chor, boiled groundnuts – served along with some delicious dips, the dish is recommended for all.

Chicken Malai Tikka, Paneer Tikka were other specialties that were sent to our table. The chef says the paneer is made in-house with whole milk, infused with herbs and spices, thus it is softer and melts in your mouth. The chicken, infused with butter, is soft on the palate.Game nights can get more exciting if you come here with friends and order the numerous kind of pizzas that The Bier Library offers.

The chef wanted me to try two specific pork recipes –Pandi Masala and Chilli Roast Pork. The latter was quite tantalising to the taste buds. But pork lovers would definitely love them.Coming to the main course, the Sunday Chicken Roast seemed tempting, and when it was served, I wasn’t wrong. With a sizeable portion enough for two, the dish, sprinkled with herbs, is sumptuous to say the least. But somewhere it felt like the chicken was medium-cooked because there was a distinct raw smell in it.

At The Bier Library, when you think of desserts, think of Serra Ura. Recommended by the staff, this Portuguese delicacy made of whipped cream, dulce de leche and crushed cookies. It is sweet, and has a thick texture that felt more like a caramel-flavoured confection.

Here, along with the unconventional food and beer, what is really surprising is the hygiene standard maintained at the women’s washroom. With high-technology bathrooms promising complete protection from infections that are normally there in public toilets, it is worthy of a mention and other restaurants/pubs must adopt similar mechanisms.

Cost for two: `1,800 (approx)