Action plan approved to curb road accidents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The time-bound action plan of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) of Karnataka has been approved by the Chief Secretary. It will focus on the state’s 674 blackspots as well as advanced equipment required for road safety measures.

The plan drafted after instructions from the Supreme Court in view of high number of road accidents in the state had been placed before a Karnataka Road Safety Committee meeting on August 8 for approval.

“We are now sending the plan to all district (deputy) commissioners on how much funding they require to get all the works done to curb road accidents,” said Umashankar, Additional Commissioner of RSA.

A meeting will be conducted with the Chief Secretary on August 20 regarding suggestions from the DCs and the final approval of the draft. The plan focuses on various factors such as technical analysis, situation analysis, correction of blackspots, emergency and trauma care, in-house road safety training to officers, annual reports of road accidents and awareness.

With 47 blackspots, Bengaluru ranks third in the state behind Tumakuru (91) and Udupi (51). The RSA which is yet to become fully operational receives its funds through cess on vehicle registration. The fund collected this year will go the authority next year. However, this year, Rs 5 crore has been allocated by the state government for its various functions.

A comparative study was done into the increase in the number of injuries due to road accidents in the state. From January to June this year, the total number of road accidents stood at 21,656 compared to 21,643 during the same period last year. Though the number of fatalities have come down from 5,832 to 5,601, the injuries have increased from 26,892 to 27,656 in the state.

Karnataka is third among 13 states that account for 86 per cent of the total fatalities across the country.