Alok Kumar withdraws petition from CAT

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday withdrew his petition submitted to the local bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal questioning his transfer.



He had approached the tribunal on August 2 following his transfer after the shortest ever stint of less than 50 days as the police commissioner of the city.

Confirming this, his successor Bhaskar Rao said, “Yes. The application has been withdrawn. I don’t want to comment anything further.”According to sources, Kumar withdrew his petition as he did not want any tiff with the new government.

The bench, headed by Judicial Member KB Suresh had directed that notices should be issued to the additional chief secretaries of Home and Personnel & Administrative Reforms departments, the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Civil Services Board, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the Union of India.

Kumar’s grouse

Kumar had contended that his transfer was “invalid, void and without jurisdiction”. He had said he had been transferred prematurely in “utter violation” of rules mandating a minimum tenure of one year.