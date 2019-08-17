Home Cities Bengaluru

Alok Kumar withdraws petition from CAT

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday withdrew his petition submitted to the local bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal questioning his transfer.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar on Friday withdrew his petition submitted to the local bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal questioning his transfer.

He had approached the tribunal on August 2 following his transfer after the shortest ever stint of less than 50 days as the police commissioner of the city.

Confirming this, his successor Bhaskar Rao said, “Yes. The application has been withdrawn. I don’t want to comment anything further.”According to sources, Kumar withdrew his petition as he did not want any tiff with the new government.

The bench, headed by Judicial Member KB Suresh had directed that notices should be issued to the additional chief secretaries of Home and Personnel & Administrative Reforms departments, the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Civil Services Board, City  Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the Union of India.

Kumar’s grouse
Kumar had contended that his transfer was “invalid, void and without jurisdiction”. He had said he had been transferred prematurely in “utter violation” of rules mandating a minimum tenure of one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Kumar IPS officer Central Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp