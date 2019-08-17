Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru aims at ODF tag for better Swacch rank

Published: 17th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Centre announcing the launch of Swachh Survekshan survey 2020 on Tuesday, the BBMP is eyeing Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification which will automatically increase its points and improve its ranking. But for this to materialise, the civic body needs to achieve at least 90 per cent success in the construction of individual (household) toilets from the total applications approved.

As per data available with BBMP until August 9, as many as 4,464 applications were received for household toilets to avail the Swachh Bharat Mission subsidy of Rs 15,000 per toilet. Out of the 3,188 applications accepted, 2018 have been constructed. This translates to a 63 per cent success rate- well below the minimum 90 percent.

“To get the ODF certification, we have to check why the remaining applicants have not finished the construction. We have identified 50 locations to build public toilets in the Central Business District. We have been a bit slow on identifying community toilet spaces which we will do now,” said Randeep D, special commissioner, solid waste management department, BBMP.

An assessment will be done quarterly with direct observation and citizen feedback collection by the Centre in January 2020. Until then, data will have to be uploaded by the Palike online.

