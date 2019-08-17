Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-builder games for the restive soul

City-building games can get tense very fast. Take Anno 1800, for example — it starts during the industrial revolution and your city thrives if the technology advances.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-building games can get tense very fast. Take Anno 1800, for example — it starts during the industrial revolution and your city thrives if the technology advances. Very soon in the game, new threats emerge — competing rulers and political warfare. Other games in this genre incorporate real-time strategy elements to make it tougher. But sometimes, we need a game like ‘Islanders’— which is only as complex as its explanatory trailer and a must-play for three of its comforting constituents:

Minimalism
Although named ‘Islanders’, the game does not feature a single living human. It features elements that make the procedurally-generated island a majestic standalone body of land using fields, towers, houses and the such — but no people. Ambient music fills your ears when as you decide to take a ‘masonry pack’ over a ‘shaman pack’ to cover an empty section of your city. The island feels like a giant tetris board where the different buildings fit in, without negatively affecting the point generating capabilities of the others.

Simple rules
The game starts with a tiny empty island and an initial list of resources which can be placed on the island. The aim is to build a high-density city by managing these resources in a way gleaning maximum game points. Islanders prompts the total points that can be earned by positioning settlements in a specified area. For example, placing buildings near resources gain more points. To make decision-making even more uncomplicated, the game keeps its point system apparent — highlighting in red when a shaman is placed near a factory (which means an immediate point reduction). It even shows the radius at which a certain building or a settlement element can affect the island.

Quick wins
Arranging your new element on the island immediately adds to your point total, filling up in a remarkably fluid manner. The points add up to a grand total, which means both the ability to start life on a new island or gain more resources to add on to your existing empire.Islanders has endless replay value, if a non-complex yet compelling game is in your interests. ‘Game overs’ are not demotivating — but forces you to restart settling in a new island, solving the giant puzzle more efficiently. Islanders stands alone in an ocean of bustling competitive PC games.

Anusha Ganapathi

 @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp