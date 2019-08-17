Bengaluru gets first of its kind geriatric care centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People Tree Hospitals launched first of its kind Integrated Geriatric Care Services (Sweet 60+) on Friday. The specialties under the service include Parkinson’s care, ortho geriatrics, psychogeriatrics, physiotherapy, palliative care and yoga therapy.

Dr Chandrasekar Chikkamuniyappa, CEO of People Tree Hospitals, said, “The senior citizen population in India is on the rise. It was 8% in 2015 and will soon double and unless we are prepared to face this challenge it will be a burden on society. Developed countries like France and the UK had 150 years to adapt to the doubled senior citizen population and their healthcare needs, India will have only 15-20 years.”