CCB police raid dance bar, rescue 66 women

Police conducted the raid as a live band was playing in the bar without the required permits.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police raided a dance bar in Majestic on Thursday and rescued 66 women. The incident took place at a bar called Blue Heaven and police arrested the staff and detained 22 customers. Police also seized drugs from the premises.

Police conducted the raid as a live band was playing in the bar without the required permits. Some of the members of the live band who were arrested are Dharma, Kallesh, Nanjesh, Manjegowda, Rangaswamy, Srikanth, Nagaraj and Prabhakar Shetty, all hailing from Shivamogga and Mandya.

A senior police officer said that the prime accused Dinesh Shetty, Mahesh and Kiran owned the live band but they managed to escape. They had brought the girls from West Bengal and Delhi on the pretext of offering them jobs. The customers were also throwing money at the dancers and police seized Rs 65,000 cash.

Sandeep Patil, Joint
Commissioner of Police (Crime) told The New Indian Express, “We have identified 54 active drugs peddlers and they will be booked under the Goonda Act soon. We have also given strict instructions to all pub owners to ensure that there is no supply of narcotic substances in their premises. During the recent raids, CCB police officials found that drug peddling was taking place in toilets of the pubs.”

dance bar
Comments

