Crime patrol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rowdy held for threatening people

Bengaluru Rural police arrested a rowdy for allegedly threatening people while he was intervening in land dispute cases, on Thursday. The accused is H S Manjunath alias Bande Manja (42), a resident of Kasaba in Nelamangala and an associate of notorious rowdy Betthanagere Shankara. Police said Manja, a history-sheeter in Nelamangala Town police station, was intervening in land dispute cases. Police said that he is involved in 28 criminal cases including the murder of Nelamangala political leader B M L Krishnappa, who was murdered on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway in 2012.

Mansoor Khan sent to judicial custody

The Special Investigation Team on Friday handed over the kingpin of multi-crore IMA Jewels fraud Mansoor Ali Khan to judicial custody. He will be in judicial custody till August 30. According to sources, Mansoor has revealed names of politicians, bureaucrats and IPS officers in top ranks too. However, all of it needs to be investigated and evidence for the same has to be found before revealing it to the media, a senior officer from SIT said. Meanwhile, Mansoor will also be given medical treatment first in the jail hospital and then, if needed, he will be shifted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. If need be, he will be admitted for angiogram to check the medical condition of his heart. The founder and managing director of IMA is accused of cheating investors of over Rs 2,500 crore.

BSNL employee alleges harassment

Bengaluru: An office fight between two women staffers of BSNL has reached the police station. According to the complainant, who works as sub-divisional engineer (SDE), her Deputy General Manager (DGM) harassed her at work and also gave her bad scores in the service record allegedly because she belongs to a backward community. Komala (name changed on request), is working as an SDE in Koramangala BSNL office. She told the police that her DGM Janaki (name changed), who retired on July 31, has mentally harassed her and insulted her in front of all her colleagues. Komala told police that Janaki alleged wrote a wrong report on her and recommended BSNL not to pay her salary in April. The Koramangala police have taken the case under The SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating it.