Home Cities Bengaluru

Crime patrol

Bengaluru Rural police arrested a rowdy for allegedly threatening people while he was intervening in land dispute cases, on Thursday.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rowdy held for threatening people
Bengaluru Rural police arrested a rowdy for allegedly threatening people while he was intervening in land dispute cases, on Thursday. The accused is H S Manjunath alias Bande Manja (42), a resident of  Kasaba in Nelamangala and an associate of notorious rowdy Betthanagere Shankara. Police said Manja, a history-sheeter in Nelamangala Town police station, was intervening in land dispute cases. Police said that he is involved in 28 criminal cases including the murder of Nelamangala political leader B M L Krishnappa, who was murdered on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway in 2012.   

Mansoor Khan sent to judicial custody
The Special Investigation Team on Friday handed over the kingpin of multi-crore IMA Jewels fraud Mansoor Ali Khan to judicial custody. He will be in judicial custody till August 30.  According to sources, Mansoor has revealed names of politicians, bureaucrats and IPS officers in top ranks too. However, all of it needs to be investigated and evidence for the same has to be found before revealing it to the media, a senior officer from SIT said. Meanwhile, Mansoor will also be given medical treatment first in the jail hospital and then, if needed, he will be shifted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. If need be, he will be admitted for angiogram to check the medical condition of his heart. The founder and managing director of IMA is accused of cheating investors of over Rs 2,500 crore.          

BSNL employee alleges harassment
Bengaluru: An office fight between two women staffers of BSNL has reached the police station. According to the complainant, who works as sub-divisional engineer (SDE), her Deputy General Manager (DGM) harassed her at work and also gave her bad scores in the service record allegedly because she belongs to a backward community. Komala (name changed on request), is working as an SDE in Koramangala BSNL office. She told the police that her DGM Janaki (name changed), who retired on July 31, has mentally harassed her and insulted her in front of all her colleagues. Komala told police that Janaki alleged wrote a wrong report on her and recommended BSNL not to pay her salary in April. The Koramangala police have taken the case under The SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and are investigating it.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp