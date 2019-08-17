Flood of support

Payaswini Ranganath and Varsha Gowda By

BENGALURU: Donate money, buy books or attend a concert... Here are ways in which you can help rehabilitate flood victims

Turning pages

Children between the ages of 3-12 from Mallya Aditi International School are organising a book fair and are selling children’s storybooks in the hope of helping flood victims in Bihar and Assam. The idea struck when the children were distressed upon learning about the floods. Neha Bagaria, the organiser of this event, said “The kids were saddened by the floods and felt helpless, this was the reason the book fair seemed like a novel idea.’’ She added that the kids were happy that they would be extending help to people in need and that their books would reach new hands. Ranvir Manglani, a 9-year-old contributor who gave away a few Dr Seuss and The Berenstain Bears books, said, “I wanted to help in raising money for people whose homes are flooded.” How to reach out: To buy the books, contact Neha Bagaria through Whatsapp on 9900563422.

Concert for a cause

Lagori, a city-based band, and Gowri Lakhmi are performing at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined and all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards rebuilding the lives of the people affected by floods in Assam and Karnataka. “We had already started a fundraising effort for Assam since we were devastated to see the tragedy that has affected so many. Then the floods in North Karnataka happened and we wanted to help there too,” said Geeth Vaz, guitarist of Lagori. He added they have already sold 250 tickets and hope to sell as many as possible to contribute towards the rehabilitation programmes. The band has organised a special show from musicians across the world.

How to reach out: Tickets available on Paytm. The event will take place on August 17, at 8pm at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined.

Money matters

Rapid Response is an organisation that provides disaster relief and rehabilitation services across India. As a disaster relief agency, it helps people survive and rebuild their lives through food, medical, education, shelter, and livelihood programmes. They have recently intervened in Odisha, Tamilnadu and Assam have and now aim to help Karnataka victims too. The organi sation intends to provide immediate relief to the affected families, and its target is to reach 1,000 families. The funds raised will be used to provide dry ration relief kits, which costs `1,000. How to reach out: Visit ketto.org/fundraiser/karnataka-floods

Let’s help Karnataka

Following the unprecedented rainfall in Kerala in the past few weeks, The New Indian Express has taken the initiative to help flood victims in the beleaguered region. Essential materials such as first-aid kits, drinking water bottles, blankets, baby food, sanitary napkins, packaged food materials, new clothes, food grains (in 1 kg packets), milk packaged packets, lighters to light, emergency lights with batteries and candies are the need of the hour. At The New Indian Express, we have set up a collection point at both our offices, for you to contribute what you can. How to reach out: The Express Building, No 1 Queen’s Road, Bengaluru-560001. Call: 87921 23655

Donation goals

Last year, team members and fans of Bengaluru Football Club contributed towards rehabilitating flood-victims in Kerala and hope to do the same for Karnataka this year. Kunal Majgoankar, the media manager of the team, said, “We are incredibly connected to the areas around Bengaluru, so when we heard about the floods in North Karnataka we sprung into action.” Consignment of materials, including soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, candles, matchboxes, medicines, Dettol, sanitary-napkins, first-aid and towels, is scheduled to leave next weekend.

How to reach out: Material can be dropped off at the Bangalore Football Stadium at 24, Anthony Nicholas St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025.

Helping hand

Pratvii Ponnappa and Vikaas Hosoor came together last year to help people in distress in Kodagu and Kerala and in demanding times, they recruit volunteers from social media. These volunteers are then put in charge of a different aspect of relief-work. Explaining that the requirements are very different from what one may think, Hosoor said, “When we drove up to the affected area last time, we realised we had a lot of biscuits and food items but they also needed bleaching powder, undergarments and so on.” Ponnappa added that they now survey the situation, make a list and collect the requirements.”

How to reach out: Contact Pratvii Ponnappa on 9886321381.

