HC unhappy with govt’s approach on establishment of cattle camps

BENGALURU: Taking the state government to the task for not complying with the directions issued by it with regard to establishment of cattle camps with specified amount of fodder in drought-hit taluks across state, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said these matters should be handled by the government sensitively.

“It is apparent that the directions issued by this court are not carried in letter and spirit,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz while hearing public interest litigations filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and another one.

The state government has filed the affidavit stating that there are no cattle in many of the 65 cattle camps established in the state.

The court said the directions were issued to the state to establish cattle camps in drought-hit taluks last May and it was also directed to ensure specified amount of fodder in those camps. In addition, it was asked to give publicity about establishment of camps and fodder available. “But the public notice on this was given on August 15 in newspapers, and in the affidavit filed on August 16, it was stated that there were no cattle in many camps. How can it possible? the court said.

Observing that said approach of the government cannot be accepted, the court permitted one of the petitioners to give the list of 20 cattle camps established to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

Financial assistance

Referring to the loss of lives of cattle in recent floods, the court asked the state to respond immediately whether the assistance in terms of funds be extended to those who lost cattle, under State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund.