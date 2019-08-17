Home Cities Bengaluru

HC unhappy with govt’s approach on establishment of cattle camps

The state government has filed the affidavit stating that there are no cattle in many of the 65 cattle camps established in the state.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the state government to the task for not complying with the directions issued by it with regard to establishment of cattle camps with specified amount of fodder in drought-hit taluks across state, the Karnataka High Court on Friday said these matters should be handled by the government sensitively.

“It is apparent that the directions issued by this court are not carried in letter and spirit,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz while hearing public interest litigations filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and another one.

The state government has filed the affidavit stating that there are no cattle in many of the 65 cattle camps established in the state.

The court said the directions were issued to the state to establish cattle camps in drought-hit taluks last May and it was also directed to ensure specified amount of fodder in those camps. In addition, it was asked to give publicity about establishment of camps and fodder available. “But the public notice on this was given on August 15 in newspapers, and in the affidavit filed on August 16, it was stated that there were no cattle in many camps. How can it possible? the court said.

Observing that said approach of the government cannot be accepted, the court permitted one of the petitioners to give the list of 20 cattle camps established to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA).

Financial assistance
Referring to the loss of lives of cattle in recent floods, the court asked the state to respond immediately whether the assistance in terms of funds be extended to those who lost cattle, under State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court cattle camps
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp