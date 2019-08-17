Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Keeping up with food trends is part of the job’

I believe happiness comes from doing what you love, and I love being a chef. I experiment with unique dishes and enjoy every minute of it.

Published: 17th August 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
I believe happiness comes from doing what you love, and I love being a chef. I experiment with unique dishes and enjoy every minute of it.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
Keeping up with food trends is part of the job, and as wine is a natural pairing to food, the basic combination is always preferred.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef? 
I have never been disappointed a chef since cooking is my passion and I love this profession. Also, guests’ feedback help me improve and excel with every opportunity.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?  
I usually eat everything;
I love food.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
As a chef, we are bound to taste everything we prepare. So there is nothing specific that I
wouldn’t eat.

What would you prefer to eat at your favourite restaurant?
I prefer eating authentic Indian food – something that is rich in culture, made and served with love and has a story behind it.

What is the best recent food trend?
Recently, authentic regional food has been gaining popularity and through my profession I have been travelling to various Marriott properties for food promotions and learning along the way.

– Chef Bheik Singh, visiting chef at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center

