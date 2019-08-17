Kids’ choir to sing tunes by Abba, Mozart

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over the last one year, the rehearsal space of the Bangalore School of Music has been resonating with the sweet sound of music. This, in anticipation of the upcoming programme, A Spectrum of Melodies, a children’s choir which will be performing on August 17.

The 15-member choir will perform popular tunes from musicals and movies, including songs from Abba, Brave from Touch the Sky and one piece by Mozart. The children, aged between 8 and 13 years have been trained by conductor and pianist Sheba Kurien. Western classical, jazz, popular melodies and much more, all in 2-3 part harmony, will be a part of the one-hour-plus-long programme. Prior to each piece there will be an introduction. A sixth-century Irish hymn will also be performed.

“It’s an inclusive choir where every child who is interested in music has been included. This, unlike other choirs where only children suitable to it are chosen,” says Becky Thomas Colaco, the faculty head of the Bangalore School of Music. She adds that there will be variety and will cross genres. “It’s mostly western music that originated in the US. There’s only one piece by Mozart,” she says.

Sheba Kurian, who has trained the students over the last several months says, with school academics taking precedence, it takes time to encourage students towards music. “Although we started a year ago, there have been instances where children have dropped out. Here, I’ve got the children to sing songs which are higher than their levels. Two parents have also joined in to participate in the choir. One of them will be working on the melody and the other harmonising it,” says Kurian, who has been training children since 2011.

The Bangalore School of Music Children’s Choir will present ‘A Spectrum of Melodies’ on Saturday, August 17 at 6pm, at Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium.