Rains to continue, but no red alert across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Light to moderate rainfall will occur across Karnataka over the next two days according to the latest forecast by the Indian Meterological Department.Weathermen have however ruled out the issuing of any red alert for the entire state. They confirmed that no alert had been issued for Bengaluru as well. An alert was issued only for parts of north interior Karnataka and Malnad regions.

Now it has been forecast that while north and coastal Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall, south interior Karnataka will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD - Bengaluru Director in-charge C P Patil told The New Indian Express.

At present, the south west monsoon is active over parts of coastal Karnataka and weak over north interior Karnataka.The cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala now lies over south Tamil Nadu and its surrounding neighbourhood at 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

Patil said that under the influence of these systems, the state will experience rainfall. He said that IMD has forecast light rainfall over north interior Karnataka and moderate rainfall over Belagavi. Kolar, Chikkaballapur and surrounding areas will receive heavy rainfall and Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and surrounding areas will experience moderate rainfall.