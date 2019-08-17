Home Cities Bengaluru

Rains to continue, but no red alert across Karnataka

Light to moderate rainfall will occur across Karnataka over the next two days according to the latest forecast by the Indian Meterological Department.

Published: 17th August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Light to moderate rainfall will occur across Karnataka over the next two days according to the latest forecast by the Indian Meterological Department.Weathermen have however ruled out the issuing of any red alert for the entire state. They confirmed that no alert had been issued for Bengaluru as well. An alert was issued only for parts of north interior Karnataka and Malnad regions.

Now it has been forecast that while north and coastal Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall, south interior Karnataka will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD - Bengaluru Director in-charge C P Patil told The New Indian Express. 

At present, the south west monsoon is active over parts of coastal Karnataka and weak over north interior Karnataka.The cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala now lies over south Tamil Nadu and its surrounding neighbourhood at 5.8 km above the mean sea level.

Patil said that under the influence of these systems, the state will experience rainfall. He said that IMD has forecast light rainfall over north interior Karnataka and moderate rainfall over Belagavi. Kolar, Chikkaballapur and surrounding areas will receive heavy rainfall and Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and surrounding areas will experience moderate rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bengaluru rains monsoon
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp