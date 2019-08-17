Robbed once, man escapes second attempt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having gone through the harrowing experience of being robbed by bike-borne robbers just a few months earlier, a 59-year-old salesman with ITC, managed to escape being robbed again on Wednesday, when three muggers tried to attack him almost at the same spot.

The incident took place when he was riding his scooter near the Indira Canteen at Gangondanahalli. Earlier in February, he had lost Rs. 4 lakh to two robbers and this time, he had Rs. 3 lakh in his vehicle, which he managed to save.

The victim, Mohammed Hanif, is a resident of Metro Layout in Nayandahalli and was on his way home when the muggers tried to rob him. As part of his job, he collects payments from commercial establishments on behalf of the company. Around 8.30 pm, when he was riding, the bike-borne trio intercepted his scooter and threw chilli powder on his face, asking him to part with his valuables.

Hanif immediately wiped his face and sped away on his vehicle, giving the muggers the slip. Hanif said, “They followed me for a kilometre and I had noticed them. So I started riding faster, but they caught up. I had Rs. 3 lakh in my glove box and they would have robbed this as well if I had stopped.”

In February, when he had lost Rs.4 lakh, Hanif had filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout police, the case remains unsolved to this day. On Thursday morning, Hanif went to the police to file a complaint with his family members. He was told that the police were still trying to solve the previous case.

An investigating officer from Chandra Layout police station said, “It seems the miscreants have been watching his movements and have targeted him repeatedly. We have taken up a case and are making efforts to nab the accused.” Hanif said that the muggers seemed to be around 20-22 years old and had not covered their faces.