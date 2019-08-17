Setting new bars with short films

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has always welcomed art across various platforms with open arms, with the city being home to some of most celebrated writers and artistes. Over the years, the city has witnessed a rise in platforms which are dedicated to a sole purpose. Entering its ninth edition, The Bangalore International Short Film Festival (BISFF) has returned with its interactive platform for short filmmakers. Speaking about its initiation Anand Varadaraj, founder, BISFF, says, “The idea was conceived when I realised the lack of a dedicated platform for short films. A platform where one can give an honest opinion to help the short filmmakers grow together.”

Over the last decade, BISFF has shaped up as a crucial event for short-film makers along with their competition entries. With 400 films being screened under the International, Indian, Kannada and Animation category, the festival continues to provide a great platform for recognition of short films. The festival will also screen queer films and support women filmmakers who make around 10% of the screenings this year. The festival will conduct workshops and panel talks with the likes of Prakash Belawadi and Sanjay Routray hosting respective sessions.

With the script in all forms as the prime focus, the festival aims to convey the importance of storytelling. Varadaraj further adds, “We won’t improve the storytelling of the young film-makers in the country as it’s the core. Apart from investing in technology one must maintain the quality and crucial elements as well.”

The Bangalore Short Film Festival will be showcased until August 18 at multiple venues across the city.