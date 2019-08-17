Tired of junk? Sit down and enjoy soul food at this restaurant

Poorbita Bagchi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overlooking the Ulsoor lake, Slo Food Co. 2 at the Radisson Bengaluru City Centre is a perfect weekend food getaway. When executive sous chef Palvinder Singh greeted us with a warm smile, we immediately knew that we were in for a good time.

Experimenting with concepts like sous vide, dum phukt, European and others, the restaurant has been able to reduce wastage while serving food grown within 200km radius of the city. In addition to this, their hotel bar sits above the front desk that serves fresh cocktail mixes.

Served on a block of compressed Himalayan pink salt ice, the watermelon feta salad infused with peach is a fresh start to a perfect evening. Not only is the cheese sourced locally, the entire dish is served in a neemwood platter, giving it an authentic edge. The flavour-laden chicken Tibetan broth will make your miss your grandmother’s haath ka khana. But the star among the starters is the Dahi ke Kebab. The soft kebabs are difficult to pick up with a spoon but goes great with tasty homemade chutneys.

Their Bharwan Aloo Pattohar and Peeli Mirch ka Jhinga is also a must-try. While you fill yourself up with these amazing dishes, you can also sip on a refreshing cocktail, Summer Kiss, which is a delicious concoction of cucumber, mint and gin.

Moving on to their main course, the Marhaban Gosht with Warki Paratha is an amazing choice. The soft and milky parathas complement the spicy mutton. You can also try the Bijapuri chicken drumstick with Anda Paratha for a satisfying experience. If you are sceptical about experimenting, then stick to the all-time favourite Dal Makhani and Amritsari Kulcha.

“We cook the Dal Makhani entirely with milk for 28 hours. We believe in cooking slowly. Food is an experience and people should take their time to experience it,” Singh said. Their Rasmalai Tiramisu was the perfect end to a beautiful dinner.

“Serving people the wrong food, even if it tastes good, is a sin,” said Singh, while letting us choose from a delectable variety of carefully-curated 160 dishes on the menu. Slo Food Co. 2 believes in healthy and sustainable eating. “Fast food has replaced home-cooked meals. This lifestyle change has a negative effect on our health. That is why we are promoting organic, locally sourced comfort food at our restaurant,” he added. The restaurant is also promoting superfoods like walnuts, chia seeds and pine nuts, and they have already replaced mustard and sunflower oil with cold-pressed oils.

So, if you want to get out of the daily routine of munching down fast food just because it is easy, sit down and savour the soul food served at Slo Food Co.2.

Cost for two: `2,000 (approx)