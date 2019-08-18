BBMP head office is now ‘zero-waste’ campus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set an example for other civic bodies by making its head office a ‘zero-waste campus’. The aim is to ensure 100% composting of wet waste generated, and storage and transfer of dry waste to collection centres or re-cyclers. The project was launched on Saturday by Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP officials.

It was revealed that the BBMP office and nearby buildings generate about 50 tonnes of raw waste a day, and in order to reduce this amount, composters of 70 kg capacity have been installed to waste into manure.

This apart, they have installed dustbins at all 134 divisional offices on the premises - green cans for disposal of garbage and blue cans for dry garbage collection. Red canisters have been set up at all toilets for sanitary waste.

Officials haves been briefed on the matter to ensure smooth garbage disposal. If the garbage is not divided, the heads of the office will be held liable, and action will be taken against them.

Solid waste management personnel have also been trained on how to collect and dispose wet and dry waste.

At the launch, the Mayor said, “Our garbage is our responsibility. We need to dispose it in the right way. We need to set an example for others, and after this, other offices too will follow suit.”