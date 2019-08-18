Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer forum asks bank to compensate pregnant woman

Published: 18th August 2019 06:45 AM

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consumer forum in the city slammed a bank for its approach towards a customer who was made to run from pillar to post though she was in her advanced stage of pregnancy, when she went to lodge a complaint about loss of her money which was drawn illegally from her savings bank account. 
The forum ordered the State Bank of India to pay compensation to R Ashwini, resident of RHB Colony at Mahadevapura, along with the money drawn from her account, though she was not registered either for online banking or for mobile app-based service. 

The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum directed the manager of the bank branch on Trinity Church Road to reimburse Rs 49,900 and pay compensation of Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses to complainant Ashwini.  
The forum comprising president T Shobhadevi and Members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha said, “Even though the complainant was in advanced stage of pregnancy, she went to the bank and sought for a  statement. She had given a letter seeking for blocking of her ATM card and for reimbursement of Rs 49,900 which was debited. But the bank instead of taking action, had simply suggested that she approach the Ombudsman.”

On the bank’s contention that there was no deficiency on its part, the forum said that it could claim so if it had taken action immediately by forwarding the complaint to the authorities.  

TAGS
Consumer forum pregnant woman
