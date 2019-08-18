Home Cities Bengaluru

Intel inputs put Bengaluru on high alert, top cop asserts calm

It is an international city and should be kept safe. I will repeat the security ‘drills’ periodically for capacity building and response time of the police to deal with any untoward event,” Rao said.

Published: 18th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

‘Garuda’ commandos march inside the Kempegowda Metro Station | SHRIRAM B N

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The central intelligence agencies have repeatedly cautioned the state government about a possible terror strike by Pakistan in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Highly placed sources told The New Sunday Express that the first ‘high’ alert was sounded on August 5, when Home Minister Amit Shah had tabled the resolution on Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha and the Presidential order was subsequently issued.

But Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao played down any security threat and skirted a question on why he had issued a detailed letter to his officers asking them to maintain all-time vigil at key government installations and public places. “Bengaluru is an economic and technology hub. It is an international city and should be kept safe. I will repeat the security ‘drills’ periodically for capacity building and response time of the police to deal with any untoward event,” Rao said.

Popularly referred to as the ‘Bengaluru boy’, the new City police commissioner - Additional Director General of Police - Bhaskar Rao took charge as the city’s top cop on August 2. It was a baptism by fire as he was stung by a controversial audio clip in which he is purportedly having a conversation with a power broker with alleged links to the Congress central leadership regarding his posting as police commissioner. 
However, Rao is his resilient self and has busied himself with the task of making the city police, a force to be reckoned with. His priority is the security of the city and the welfare of his constabulary. “Both are equally important for a safe city and a motivated police force,” Rao told Bala Chauhan of The New Sunday Express in an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

TNSE: Is there any security threat to Bengaluru? You had written a detailed letter to your officers on Thursday.
Bengaluru is the economic and technology hub of India. It is an international city with a sizeable number of expats and people from outside. It should be kept safe. I will repeat the security ‘drills’ periodically to scale up the capacity and response time of the police to deal with any untoward event. This will also help in improving communication within the police and with other state and central security agencies. People should not be afraid.

What are your priorities as the City police commissioner?
I feel that there has to be a change in the outlook of my own staff. Our mindset of police response should change. I am a firm advocate of community policing and believe that people can help reduce the crime rate if they know their neighbours and neighbourhood. We live in isolation and criminals make use of our social apathy and isolation. I’ve also asked officers to register complaints without any manipulation. For example, a chain snatching case should not registered as chain theft, which is a lesser crime.
We live in isolation and criminals make use of our social apathy and isolation. I also want to end the drugs menace in Bengaluru. 

What steps will you take to build community policing?
We are working on a couple of initiatives. To begin with we wish to start the ‘Hello neighbour’ plan in which we will distribute leaflets across the city and ask the people to name their neighbours, jurisdictional police station and other government service providers. We also propose to rope in the four and half lakh strong private security network, who will be our eyes and ears on the ground. In turn, we will share some of our infrastructure like parade ground for their drills.  

The Central Crime Branch of the City police needs an urgent image makeover. Your views?
Today I had a meeting with CCB officers and I’ve asked them to identify and take action against various kinds of mafias, who are holding people to ransom. 

Bengaluru is a tech city but investigation and detection in cyber crime cases is pathetic, how do you propose to improve this?
I am aware of our shortcomings in cyber crime cases and am working to tie up with Nasscom and other technology based agencies for training our men on the job. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Terror attack bengaluru Bhaskar Rao
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp