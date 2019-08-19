22-year-old held for posing as actors and cheating woman in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber Crime police have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly creating fake social media accounts in the name of several film actors and cheating a woman. The accused is Venkatesh Bawasar, a resident of Hoysala Nagar in Sunkadakatte.

“He accepted the friend requests sent by women and started chatting with them. He had a promised them an opportunity to act in movies and asked them to contact his manager Venkirao and gave his phone number. He then continued chatting as Venkirao with a woman,” an official said.

The woman, who filed a complaint, alleged that Venkirao had met her and her daughter recently and had taken Rs 25,000 from her promising a role for her daughter in a movie.



“When she didn’t get a call, the woman contacted the ‘actor’ through video call and the he accidentally picked up the call. Only then the woman realised that the ‘actor’ and ‘manager’ were the same person and that she was cheated.



Based on her complaint, the accused was arrested,” the official added.