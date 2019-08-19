Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to implement Centre’s town model

In June this year, the Centre announced an incentive of Rs two crore for each city that uses this model for development.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plans to acquire around 250 hectares of land on either side of the Peripheral Ring Road and develop it under the Town Planning Scheme (TPS) model.

Bengaluru is among 25 cities selected by the Centre for this project under its Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Mission.

The Local Area Plan and the TPS have been constituted under AMRUT to develop infrastructure in congested parts of the city, which are creaking due to growth. It also looks at developing peripheral areas where haphazard growth has taken place.

This model entails no infrastructure investment from the implementing agency.

In June this year, the Centre announced an incentive of Rs two crore for each city that uses this model for development. The Centre’s Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) will provide support to the state nodal agency under this project.

A senior BDA official told TNIE, “The advantage of the model is that there will be zero investment from our side. The land acquired for the project will be used to fund the project.

”Elaborating further, he said that the landowner whose property is acquired for development will be given 50 per cent or 40 per cent of the developed land as compensation. The project is expected to be in place within two years.

Bangalore Development Authority AMRUT
