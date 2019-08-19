Bangalore University lecturer wins award for study on tribes

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For nearly 15 years, Dr D K Prabhakar, guest faculty, Department of Studies in Telugu, Bangalore University, with his roots in Kolar, has been studying tribal communities. Prabhakar told TNIE that his research was to take the path less trodden, an extensive focus on tribal folklore.

His study on Dongra, Chenchu, Sugali and nomadic Koya tribes and their folklore and problems they face has not just shed light on what the government can do, but also won him the Presidential award of Maharshi Badrayan Vyas Samman for his contribution to Classical Telugu.

The award was announced on Independence Day. An elated Prabhakar said that however applying for the award was an ordeal. The application was to go in by post in June, and as soon as he was told about it he rushed to the general post office at 11.30pm to make his entry.



After two months wait, his works got a stamp of approval by the President’s office. However, this is not his first award. He has been the recipient of the ‘International excellence award’ in 2016 for the best monograph and Sri Krishadevaraya National Award, 2015.

This Kannadiga learnt Telugu literature while chasing his dream of civil services. His love for the language developed over the years, and he completed his PhD in the subject, shedding light on the roots of Telugu language and culture.