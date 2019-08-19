Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University lecturer wins award for study on tribes

The award was announced on Independence Day. An elated Prabhakar said that however applying for the award was an ordeal.

Published: 19th August 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dr D K Prabhakar, guest faculty, Department of Studies in Telugu, Bangalore University.

Dr D K Prabhakar, guest faculty, Department of Studies in Telugu, Bangalore University.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For nearly 15 years, Dr D K Prabhakar, guest faculty, Department of Studies in Telugu, Bangalore University, with his roots in Kolar, has been studying tribal communities. Prabhakar told TNIE that his research was to take the path less trodden, an extensive focus on tribal folklore.

His study on  Dongra, Chenchu, Sugali and nomadic Koya tribes and their folklore and problems they face has not just shed light on what the government can do, but also won him the Presidential award of Maharshi Badrayan Vyas Samman for his contribution to Classical Telugu.

The award was announced on Independence Day. An elated Prabhakar said that however applying for the award was an ordeal. The application was to go in by post in June, and as soon as he was told about it he rushed to the general post office at 11.30pm to make his entry.

After two months wait, his works got a stamp of approval by the President’s office. However, this is not his first award. He has been the recipient of the ‘International excellence award’ in 2016 for the best monograph and Sri Krishadevaraya National Award, 2015.

This Kannadiga learnt Telugu literature while chasing his dream of civil services. His love for the language developed over the years, and he completed his PhD in the subject, shedding light on the roots of Telugu language and culture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University Bengaluru Dr D K Prabhakar
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp