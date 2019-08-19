Bengaluru police on crime petrol

By Express News Service

Bizman found dead, 15-yr-old daughter’s role suspected



Bengaluru: A Rajasthan-based businessman was found murdered at his residence on Sunday near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar. Rajajinagar police have suspected foul play on the part of his 15-year-old daughter and her friend. The deceased has been identified as Kumar (41).



The police said that the murder was made to look like a case of death due to accidental fire. It is suspected that the killers stabbed Kumar to death and later, they dragged him to the bathroom and set him ablaze. The incident came to light in the afternoon when neighbours called the fire control room on noticing smoke.



Later, the businessman was found with burns, except on his hands. When police rushed to the spot, they found traces of blood on the floor of the bedroom. They also found that the daughter and her friend had sustained burns. The daughter was found to be repeatedly changing her version.



Also, the police found that the killers had attempted to destroy evidence. The businessman’s wife and son had gone for a family function in Tamil Nadu when the incident happened. Investigation is on.

Man accuses wife, her family of assault



Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man approached the police seeking action against his wife for assaulting him. The man says his wife assaulted him brutally for asking her not to send their son to a daycare centre, as the child was unwell.



The couple got into an argument over this, and the wife ended up assaulting him with a broom and utensils, leaving him seriously injured. The complainant is Jagadisha, a resident of Manjunathnagar, Chord Road, and works with a private firm.



According to the complaint filed with Basaveshwaranagar police, the perpetrators are is his wife Deepika, 30, and his in-laws - Baburava Halasura, Surekha Halasura and Amar Baburava. Jagadisha told police that the couple have a two-and-a-half year old son.



On August 8, the child was unwell, and Jagadisha told his wife not to send him to the daycare centre and to stay home to take care of him. Deepika got angry and said she doesn’t have time for their son. Jagadisha alleged that Deepika started beating him with a broom, and later attacked him with with utensils. Police called Deepika and counselled her.



However, the couple continued to fight, and on August 13, Deepika and her family, stole Jagadisha’s valuables along with documents of his newly-purchased property.



When Jagadisha found out about the theft and questioned Deepika on August 16, she called her family and assaulted him, before kicking him out of the house. Jagadisha then approached the police again.

Two groups clash over Tamil songs by orchestra



Bengaluru: Tension gripped in JJ Nagar on Saturday night when the members of a Kannada organisation stopped an orchestra for singing Tamil songs. Four people escaped with injuries after two groups broke out into a fight and police intervened to control the situation.



A senior police officer said a group of Tamilians were celebrating the festival of goddess Gangamma and the organisers had taken permission to perform an orchestra. The residents complained to Karantaka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda group).



When they arrived, both the groups started abusing each other and in a fit of rage some of them hit the women also. Police took them into custody and a case was filed against five members of KRV based on a complaint by an oraganisor of the orchestra.



Speaking to TNIE, Narayana Gowda said, “Since I have been in Belagavi, I am not much aware of what exactly happened, but I condemn the case against the five members.”

Youth, brother assaulted by owner for kicking pet dog



Bengaluru: A 21-year-old youth and his younger brother were brutally assaulted after a fight erupted over an alleged dog attack. The youth was allegedly attacked by a dog when he was on his way home. In defence, he kicked the dog and chased it away.



The pet’s owner who saw the youth kicking his dog, got into a fight with him and even attacked him with a wooden log.



The youth’s brother who later confronted the owner, also got a thrashing. The injured persons are identified as Anandha, 21, and his younger brother, Prasanna, 19, residents of Kariyanapalya in St Thomas Town.



An officer said, “It looks like both are injured and the assaulters have had a rivalry for long and they would often fight for small reasons. We are going to conduct a detailed inquiry.”