Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru residents take out march to celebrate Independence Day  

Upon reaching Sarjapura Circle, the residents were joined by shopkeepers, bystanders and passers-by, with the carnival coming to an end at 8.30pm.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

paper seed flag

Renuka and her team have shipped close to 15,000 flags to states and cities including Odisha, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, on this Independence Day alone.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On August 15, slogans like Vande Mataram, Hum honge kaamayaab… and Sare jahaan se achchha were heard loud and proud near Sarjapura Circle. Nearly 100 residents of Sompura and Sarjapura held a Freedom Carnival to express their gratitude towards freedom fighters who helped our country gain Independence and walked with a tricolour from Sompura Gate to the Circle.

The event also featured musical instruments, patriotic songs and banners with patriotic messages in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. For Sarjapur resident Niveditha, the carnival was an expression of freedom, a thought that was echoed by others who were present too.

Ankit Mishra, a resident of Sarjapura, said he took part in the march to express his commitment towards ensuring that this freedom is enjoyed by everyone in India.

Muskaan Sai, a resident of S2 Homes in Sompura, said that while she is grateful for the sacrifices of freedom fighters, she would feel completely free the day women could walk the streets alone at nights.

Saipriya, another resident of Sompura, said she hoped that someday, the nation would be free of the confines of caste and religion and constitutional values of liberty, equality and secularism would be the only guiding light.

Upon reaching Sarjapura Circle, the residents were joined by shopkeepers, bystanders and passers-by, with the carnival coming to an end at 8.30pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freedom Carnival Independence Day
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp