Bengaluru residents take out march to celebrate Independence Day  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On August 15, slogans like Vande Mataram, Hum honge kaamayaab… and Sare jahaan se achchha were heard loud and proud near Sarjapura Circle. Nearly 100 residents of Sompura and Sarjapura held a Freedom Carnival to express their gratitude towards freedom fighters who helped our country gain Independence and walked with a tricolour from Sompura Gate to the Circle.

The event also featured musical instruments, patriotic songs and banners with patriotic messages in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. For Sarjapur resident Niveditha, the carnival was an expression of freedom, a thought that was echoed by others who were present too.

Ankit Mishra, a resident of Sarjapura, said he took part in the march to express his commitment towards ensuring that this freedom is enjoyed by everyone in India.



Muskaan Sai, a resident of S2 Homes in Sompura, said that while she is grateful for the sacrifices of freedom fighters, she would feel completely free the day women could walk the streets alone at nights.



Saipriya, another resident of Sompura, said she hoped that someday, the nation would be free of the confines of caste and religion and constitutional values of liberty, equality and secularism would be the only guiding light.



Upon reaching Sarjapura Circle, the residents were joined by shopkeepers, bystanders and passers-by, with the carnival coming to an end at 8.30pm.