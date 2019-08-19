Give marks cards free to flood victims, says Bengaluru MLC N Ravikumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ravikumar has urged the director of Pre-University Education Department to issue marks cards and supporting documents free of cost to students in flood-hit districts.

In a letter to the director of Pre-University Education Department on Saturday, Ravikumar said many students lost their marks cards as their houses were inundated or got washed away in the flood.



Therefore the department should be in favour of such students on humanitarian grounds. I request you to issue certificates with supporting documents free of cost,” Ravikumar said in the letter.