Indie music bridges  in Bengaluru: A tale of two tours   

The recent performance of The Monsoon Tour brought together musicians from different genres

Published: 19th August 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Malavika Manoj and Uddipan Sarmah

Malavika Manoj and Uddipan Sarmah | ( Photo | Meghana Sastry )

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s vibrant music scene owing to its responsive audience has always been a key reason for musicians making their debut or doing repeat performances here.

From post-rock to classic pop, genres have never created a barrier to any performer.

Case in point: Saturday’s performance by The Monsoon Tour, which featured singer/songwriter Malavika Manoj (25) and Uddipan Sarmah (31) of Aswekeepsearching fame. Presented by Blue Tree studios, the musicians performed to a discerning audience who asked for more. 

Manoj’s set was filled with exuberance as she performed her latest single Mango Showers along with tracks from her album Rush. On the other hand, Sarmah who does the vocals for post-rock group Aswekeepsearching ventured into his first solo performance as a singer/songwriter.

Sarmah’s set was packed with dusky vocals and sleek riffs as he performed tracks from his band’s upcoming album Rooh, which is set to release on October 19.

While Sarmah was influenced by his surroundings during his days in college, Manoj was inspired by her musically-inclined family.

Sarmah emphasised that a solo performance allows a singer/songwriter to explore various depths altogether.

About the reach of Indie music in the country, Manoj said, “The rise was imminent as you have various streaming platforms and social media which extend your reach.” 

In 2018, Manoj released her single Play, a collaboration with her grandfather, MC Rammohan, who contributed with the harmonica.

It’s a track that has had a great impact on her and landed her immense appreciation from the listeners. Sarmah, on the other hand, is gearing up for Rooh, an album which explores a distinct set of sounds with a touch of groove and emotion alike.

Deeply impressed with bands from the Indian music scene such as Burudu, Sarmah further added, “The music coming from our country has been reaching new heights but there has been a lack of new bands in the recent times. The field is tough but one must invest in their projects, that’s how you’ll never compromise on quality.”

Talking about how the ongoing tour came along, Sarmah is glad about the experimental free hand he gets to work with, while Manoj feels a sense of relief with the well-organised logistics.

The seven-city tour was kicked off in the city, and will now travel to Kochi. “Nothing prepares you for the stage than the stage itself,” Manoj signs off. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

