Monsoon brings rise in eye infections in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The onset of monsoon has brought about a spurt in eye infections, according to ophthalmologists in the city. Doctors say eyes are highly susceptible to infections in the rainy season, and the common problems faced are conjunctivitis, stye, corneal ulcers, and dry eyes.

A month after the showers began, doctors are now seeing 10-15 cases of viral eye infections a day. “This weather is conductive for the viruses to thrive.



Viral conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection at this time, and I have been seeing over 10 patients daily,” said Dr Yathish, cornea transplant surgeon, Narayana Nehralaya Hospital.

Dr Rajesh Parekh, consultant ophthalmologist, Vikram Hospital, said he has got 30 cases of conjunctivitis during the last three weeks. “Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye or Madras eye, is caused due to contact with an infected patient. It spreads easily, for instance, among people using public transport.



If someone who has conjunctivitis has rubbed the eye and touched a seat, the next passenger who sits there and touches the eye is likely to get affected. Many think that you can contract the infection just by looking at a patient, but that is a myth,” said Dr Prakash.

Dr Raghu Nagaraju, senior consultant, Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Dr Agarwal’s Hospital, said, “We have seen 20 cases of adeno virus infections. People must consult a doctor immediately or it may lead to conditions like kerato conjunctivitis or corneal blurring.”

Taking simple precautions and following hygiene practices can prevent it. “Avoid sharing towel with infected patients or touching your face with dirty hands; wear glasses; keep kids away from water-logged areas; wash your hands after putting eye drops in a patient’s eyes,” Dr Anand Balasubramaniam, senior consultant Cornea And Cataract, Sankara Eye Hospital, said. “Use clean and warm cloth to remove discharge.”

Stay safe and healthy:



● Keep away from dirty water and dust

● If you get wet in the rain, wash your eyes thoroughly with clean water

● Wash your hands regularly

● Use sunglasses if you have conjunctivitis

● Clean your contact lenses

● Avoid sharing your makeup

● Use disposable tissues to wipe off overflowing discharge or tears