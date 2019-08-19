Robots will serve you at this Bengaluru restaurant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the success of Robot restaurants in Shivamogga, Chennai and Coimbatore, now a similar outlet has been launched in Bengaluru.

A restaurant at 100 feet road, Indiranagar, which flaunts Indo Asian cuisines, now also shows off a group of six robots, who are meant to serve diners. The team comprises one usher and five bearers and can be summoned with a tablet placed at the tables, said sources from the restaurant, in a release.This will be the second known instance of restaurant robots in Karnataka after one other in Shivamogga that had become the talk of the town in May.

The robots are programmed to be interactive and also sing birthday songs and other wishes, besides serving food and mocktails. The restaurant can accommodate 50 diners.Venkatesh Rajendaran, Founder of Robot Restaurant was confident of the robots being welcomed in the IT capital.

Even the staff in the restaurant have been trained to take care of their Artificially Intelligent counterparts.

“The staff have undergone training from the manufacturers to attend to any issues that may arise over the course of operations,” said a source from the company.