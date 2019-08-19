Home Cities Bengaluru

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Bengalureans say no to PoP idols

Volunteers from United Way Bengaluru also held free workshops near Singasandra and Munnekolala Lakes where 100 people gathered to learn how to make clay Ganeshas.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

An artist gives final touches to a Ganesha idol on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru

An artist gives final touches to a Ganesha idol on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru | Pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some Bengalureans are holding workshops at the lakes where the idols are immersed every year on the harmful effects of Palster of Paris (PoP) and asking people to go in for eco-friendly Ganeshas.

Ganesha Chaturthi falls on September 2 this year.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has banned PoP idols and is taking various measures to ensure that they are not used in order to prevent pollution. PoP is non-biodegradable in nature.

On Sunday, volunteers from Jala Poshan, who take care of the Jakkur Lake held a free workshop of clay idols where over 50 people made clay idols.

ALSO READ: Citizens make eco-friendly ganesha idols to save lakes

“Last year in spite of the ban, many PoP idols were immersed. This year, by conducting the workshop at Jakkur Lake we want to educate the people on how PoP idols pollute the water bodies. We are teaching them how to make clay idols,” said Annapurna S Kamath, one of the trustees of Jala Poshan.

Similarly, volunteers from United Way Bengaluru also held free workshops near Singasandra and Munnekolala Lakes where 100 people gathered to learn how to make clay Ganeshas. “The idols are immersed in the Kalyanis of these two lakes.

We are trying to spread awareness near as many lakes as we can. Our goal is to teach more than 3,000 people on how to make clay idols so that they learn and further spread the message,” said David Kumar, Programme Head.

Some residents staying near Ulsoor headed to the Ulsoor Lake and created awareness. “We taught 20 children to make Ganesha idols near the lake and told them not to go in for painted ones,” said Raju T, resident of Ulsoor.

