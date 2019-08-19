Home Cities Bengaluru

Unseen pleasures: Bengaluru's Yooti Bhansali tells the joy of dancing in the dark

 For some, a meditative experience might entail a Vipassana retreat or an early morning yoga session.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Yooti Bhansali

Yooti Bhansali

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For some, a meditative experience might entail a Vipassana retreat or an early morning yoga session. But for Yooti Bhansali, there’s nothing better than dancing like no one is watching, literally.

Bhansali is among many worldwide who are part of the No Lights No Lycra (NLNL) community, people who get together to sway to music sans light, a teacher or a set routine of steps.

The concept was first introduced in Melbourne by dance students Alice Glenn and Heidi Barrett in 2010 and now, about a decade later, Bengalureans will get a chance to dip their toes into the movement through the first NLNL event taking place here on August 25 at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar. 

Bhansali, who is also the Mumbai ambassador of the community, says the idea of dancing in the dark was introduced mainly to do away with the performative nature of dance, which takes away the real fun from grooving to a song.

“It’s liberating to dance in the dark because I feel like I am invisible but at the same time, there are people around me,” explains the 34-year-old creative professional who works with a knowledge-based content company. 

As someone who despises a gym and group workouts, Bhansali found NLNL to strike the perfect balance by giving her a place to sweat it out without having anyone ogle too long. “Our venues often don’t even have mirrors. If you can’t see yourself, it’s less of a performance and you’re more immersed in just dancing.” 

Calling the experience a meditative one, she explains, “It’s a space where you are completely with yourself. You aren’t sticking to moves that make you look cool but instead, you’re just letting your body move the way it wants to.” 

After Mumbai, Bhansali is now organising the event in Bengaluru, since she felt the city is more community-driven than the former. While people in Mumbai “just want to go out and drink”, Bengalureans might be more willing to step out of their comfort zones.
 

“If I tell a group of people from both the cities about an event, they will both be excited. But Bengalureans would actually show up,” says Bhansali with a laugh.  

The first event Bhansali organised in Mumbai last year saw 22 people takeing part, a number that fluctuates with every event. Revealing that some events have even seen zero participants, she says, “Some people just want to try it for fun, so that’s a one-time thing. But the only way to build a community here is by being consistent.”  

So what can Bengaluru residents expect from the event? A fun mix of music definitely, says Bhansali, adding that her playlist includes a good mix of throwback music (think Nelly Furtado or Scatman John), Bollywood and Punjabi music or even Lebanese alt-rock.

“I just want to surprise people with the music. So even if you don’t like it, you can just do some on-spot marching. No one can see you anyway!”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
No Lights No Lycra Yooti Bhansali Melbourne
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp