15-year-old Bengaluru girl held for killing father with lover’s help

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajajinagar police on Monday arrested a 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend for allegedly killing her father after he took away her mobile phone and restricted her movements.

The arrested is Praveen (19), a resident of Subramanyanagar and first-year B.Com student at a private college.

The girl is a Class 10 student at a private school. The deceased, Jai Kumar Jain, lived with his wife and children on Vatal Nagaraj Road in Rajajinagar.

His wife and son had gone to Puducherry to attend a family function when the murder took place, police said.

A senior police officer said that investigations revealed the girl and Praveen were friends ever since they were studying in an international school in the city, and were also in a relationship.

Jain, who found out that his daughter was always talking to Praveen and even went shopping with him, repeatedly warned her to stay away from the youngster.

Recently, Jain had thrashed her with a belt, confiscated her mobile and also locked her up in the house. The girl was very upset with her father for this punishment.

Praveen and the girl discussed ways to finish off Kumar and gain freedom. She planned the murder when her mother, Pooja Devi, and her brother left the city on August 17.

When Jain, who runs an apparel store, came home for dinner, she gave him milk laced with sleeping pills after he had his meal.

Once he had fallen asleep, she called Praveen. The duo stabbed him and dragged the body to the bathroom.

There, they set Jain ablaze to make it appear like an accidental death.

The next morning, they claimed there was an electric short-circuit when he was having a bath.

Neighbours, who noticed the fire on the third floor of the house, alerted fire and emergency personnel, who rushed in and found Jain lying half-burnt. They shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Pooja Devi, who returned to the city on Sunday night, told police that her daughter was innocent and requested them not to take any legal action.

Meanwhile, Praveen’s parents said that they were not aware of his affair with the girl.

Praveen was remanded in judicial custody, while the girl was sent to a home.