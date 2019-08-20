Alcometer indicates high intake of alcohol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A drunk driver who hit seven pedestrians on HSR Layout on Sunday was arrested on Monday. The alcometer showed 412 mg — which is way beyond the limit — when the accused Rajendra (30) was asked to blow into it. Rajendra told to HSR Layout police that he had attended a birthday party at his friend’s home and was returning to Kothanur when the accident occurred.

Seven people, including two girls, were walking on the footpath were injured after an MUV rammed into them on Sunday. A senior police officer said that Rajendra works as a driver with businessman Shamsuddin, who owns the Mahindra Xylo. He was not aware that his driver had gone for a party and the vehicle has been seized after the accident.

Three scooters also suffered substantial damage. Five of the injured were treated as outpatients in a private hospital while one Gunapal, suffered a fracture in the leg. “Based on his statement, further investigations are on and Rajendra will be handed over to judicial custody soon,” an officer said.