Home Cities Bengaluru

Alcometer indicates high intake of alcohol

A drunk driver who hit seven pedestrians on HSR Layout on Sunday was arrested on Monday.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A drunk driver who hit seven pedestrians on HSR Layout on Sunday was arrested on Monday. The alcometer showed 412 mg — which is way beyond the limit — when the accused Rajendra (30) was asked to blow into it. Rajendra told to HSR Layout police that he had attended a birthday party at his friend’s home and was returning to Kothanur when the accident occurred. 

Seven people, including two girls, were walking on the footpath were injured after an MUV rammed into them on Sunday. A senior police officer said that Rajendra works as a driver with businessman Shamsuddin, who owns the Mahindra Xylo. He was not aware that his driver had gone for a party and the vehicle has been seized after the accident. 

Three scooters also suffered substantial damage. Five of the injured were treated as outpatients in a private hospital while one Gunapal, suffered a fracture in the leg. “Based on his statement, further investigations are on and Rajendra will be handed over to judicial custody soon,” an officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drunk driving road safety road accident bengaluru
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp