At your service 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Your order is ready; please move out of the way; thank you”...say ‘bearers’ Shikha and Ramya after bringing an order to the table at this Indiranagar restaurant. In high-tech city of Bengaluru, Shikha and Ramya are robots who have been ‘employed’ to serve guests their orders.

Going by the novelty – Robot Restaurant – which opened its doors to customers on Sunday – is almost packed on a Monday afternoon. Six robots (one at the reception and five who serve food) are seen ‘walking’ through the restaurant with varied dishes – fish curry and rice, prawns biryani, Thai green curry – much to the amusement of diners.

Designed to resemble a space ship, the entry is dimly lit, with one robot at the entrance, while the interiors of the dining area are completely white. The restaurant which serves mostly Indian and Chinese cuisine is able to accomodate 50 diners. We place our order on a tab – tomato soup, paneer aloo balls, and Thai green curry with rice – mentioning our preference and specifications of low salt and spice levels. The tomato soup arrives with the robot with another one following suit. We pick up the bowl and hit the ‘exit button’ on the robot, which is a cue for it to move forward. “Please move out of the way,” says the robot standing in queue.

While there are around 10 waiters, three of them are exclusively to oversee the robots. Others intervene to check if orders have reached the right table and on time. Just as we look around at the maze of activity – food being loaded onto the tray the robot is holding, the five of them walking around – our aloo paneer balls arrive. This order comes on a ‘train’ to the right of our table. “The robots are assigned to bring the soups, main course and strarters. Depending on the availability, the dishes are put on the train or sent through the robot,” said Karthikeyan R, general manager of the recently-launched hotel.

According to Karthikeyan, the robots have been programmed to work efficiently and the staff has also undergone training from the manufacturers to attend to any issues that may arise over the course of operations.

Stakes and hopes are high, especially since it is the first of its kind in Bengaluru. “This concept is particularly interesting for children, who have been fascinated with the concept of robots moving around and serving them. The R&D to open branches in four other locations in Bengaluru, especially in the IT areas, is going on,” he said.

In this AI-powered set-up, it’s easy to forget it’s a buzzing Monday afternoon. A word of caution: Go with time on your hands.