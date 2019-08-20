Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA sets up panel to resolve Arkavathy Layout mess

The team will meet twice a week and brief the commissioner on the progress made. 

Published: 20th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to break the deadlock and confusion over Arkavathy Layout, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) constituted a committee, which will meet on a regular basis to arrive at a solution to the long-pending issue. With confusion over the exact extent of land available in Arkavathy Layout for allotment, the committee is meant to arrive at clarity on all issues. The BDA secretary, Engineer Member, a Deputy Secretary, an Executive Engineer, an Assistant Executive Engineer, an officer each from the Land Acquisition and Survey departments and four representatives from Arkavathy Layout will form part of the panel. 

BDA Commissioner G C Prakash said, “We are keen on providing alternate sites to many Arkavathy Layout allottees who lost their sites, on a priority basis. Farmers belonging to the area insist that nearly 450 acres of land is available within the layout for allocation and there was no need to look elsewhere.”

The committee will examine the issue in detail and probe all other aspects related to the layout. “It will be an exhaustive job and we plan to look at every survey number in detail,” Prakash added. 

The team will meet twice a week and brief the commissioner on the progress made. 
M Nagaraju, president of the Arkavathy Layout Allottees Forum, who has been demanding justice for the site losers, is one of the members. He said of the 3,500-plus site losers, 1,500 are yet to receive their lease-cum-sale deeds after full amount is paid.

“Even the 4,500 allottees who have no problem are struggling as there is no light, water or road in the area. How can anyone build a house when there is no facility available?” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arkavathy Layout
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp