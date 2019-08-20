BDA sets up panel to resolve Arkavathy Layout mess

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to break the deadlock and confusion over Arkavathy Layout, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) constituted a committee, which will meet on a regular basis to arrive at a solution to the long-pending issue. With confusion over the exact extent of land available in Arkavathy Layout for allotment, the committee is meant to arrive at clarity on all issues. The BDA secretary, Engineer Member, a Deputy Secretary, an Executive Engineer, an Assistant Executive Engineer, an officer each from the Land Acquisition and Survey departments and four representatives from Arkavathy Layout will form part of the panel.

BDA Commissioner G C Prakash said, “We are keen on providing alternate sites to many Arkavathy Layout allottees who lost their sites, on a priority basis. Farmers belonging to the area insist that nearly 450 acres of land is available within the layout for allocation and there was no need to look elsewhere.”

The committee will examine the issue in detail and probe all other aspects related to the layout. “It will be an exhaustive job and we plan to look at every survey number in detail,” Prakash added.

The team will meet twice a week and brief the commissioner on the progress made.

M Nagaraju, president of the Arkavathy Layout Allottees Forum, who has been demanding justice for the site losers, is one of the members. He said of the 3,500-plus site losers, 1,500 are yet to receive their lease-cum-sale deeds after full amount is paid.

“Even the 4,500 allottees who have no problem are struggling as there is no light, water or road in the area. How can anyone build a house when there is no facility available?”