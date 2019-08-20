Home Cities Bengaluru

Budget delay takes centre stage in council 

Congress corporators threaten to protest  if the withheld BBMP budget is not passed
 

Published: 20th August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP council meeting in progress in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council met to discuss the status of the withheld budget, on Monday. The councillors condemned the previous JDS-Congress coalition and the incumbent BJP government for delaying the budget, and for putting politics before development of the city. 

While BJP MLAs assured the corporators that the budget will be sanctioned in a few days, Congress corporators were not pleased. They even threatened to stage a protest if the budget is not passed at the earliest. They said, according to the Karnataka Municipal Act, if the budget is pending with the government for more than 60 days and there is no communication on the same, it is deemed as approved. Mocking the BJP corporators, Congress and JDS corporators asked them to be at ease as the government could possibly change in the next few months. 

Clarifying, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “Since the finance department approved the budget for Rs 9,000 crore and the urban development department sanctioned a budget for Rs 11,500 crore, a cabinet approval is required in this case. The file was sent to the government soon after elections.” 

 Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said according to assurances given by BJP MLAs, the budget will be approved in a couple of days. But she was not sure of the cost that would be approved. “Depending on the amount sanctioned, the next course of action will be decided,” she said.  

She said the budget will not affect Ganesha Chaturthi festivities or development works. A delegation comprising corporators of all parties will meet CM BS Yeddyurappa to demand that the budget approval happens at the earliest. “Once budget is approved, work orders will be issued without any delay,” she said. 

