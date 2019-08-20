Businessman gets assaulted for playing good cop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old businessman was abused and assaulted for questioning a traffic violator who rode against a one-way road. The incident happened on Balepet Main Road on August 16. The injured has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Cottonpet Main Road. In his complaint with City Market police, Kumar stated that around 1.50 pm, when he was on his way to Sheshadripuram on his scooter, another scooter came against the one way.

As it blocked his way, the violator asked Kumar about his riding skills. Kumar then questioned him about the violation and told he has no rights to ask about his riding skills. The duo got into an argument and the violator hit Kumar’s head and face with a helmet repeatedly.

He also scratched his neck with his nails and escaped. Kumar went to the hospital after which he filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, a case of assault has been registered. “Kumar has not noted down the violator’s vehicle registration number but we are making efforts to nab him,” he said.