CM sees foul play, puts brakes on white topping works in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office on Monday tweeted that they have ordered to stop all-white topping works in the city. The order has come after the CM seems to have smelt foul play in the work orders issued and executed. That is not all, he also wrote a letter to the Urban Development Department on August 14, seeking details on irregularities in undertaking the white topping works.

The letter penned on August 14, states that in the first phase, Rs 800 crore, was spent for 29 roads stretching 93.47 km, Rs 690 crore for 41 roads stretching 63.26 km and Rs 1,139 crore for 89 roads stretching 123 km. Yediyurappa has written: “There are irregularities in executing the works under Phase 1 and 2 and it should be thoroughly probed. It has been ordered to stop all works coming under Phase 3 of the project.”

Reacting to this, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said she was told that works were not done properly. “The matter will be investigated, irregularities assessed and proper action will be taken against the offenders,” she added.UDD Additional chief secretary B H Anil Kumar said he was not aware of the content of the letter and will have to look into the details.

The engineers are not willing to disseminate details on the works that will be affected. They however asserted that as the works were ordered by previous government, work orders have been issued and its ongoing, so it cannot be stopped now.