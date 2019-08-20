Everyone needs a little dose of laughter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is comedy infectious to doctors? Is there an affinity between comedy and medicine?

Surprisingly, a notable number of comedians are medical practitioners. Similarly, Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon who also moonlights as a stand-up comedian. He is a stand-up comedian in Bengaluru who is also a doctor by profession.

He partnered with a content creation platform called Gigsy to create a concept comedy show called ‘Doctors do comedy with Jagdish Chaturvedi’ where after a day-long comedy writing workshop, doctors will get a chance to perform for 3-5 minutes for a live audience, hosted along with Dr Chaturvedi and some known comedians in the circuit.

Dr Chaturvedi believes this can help many healthcare providers find their chance to try and grow in the field of humor which is much needed. Everyone needs their dose of laughter, after all, it’s the best medicine for a reason and doctors need them too.

The event will be held at Atta Galata on August 24 from 7.30 pm onwards. Registration link for workshop and shows is https://gigsy.in/jagdishchatur