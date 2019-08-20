Memories from around the world

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A visit to Arvind Mediratta’s house is a visual treat in itself. Art pieces and souvenirs from his travels across the world seem to don different corners of his abode. He jokingly tells CE, “Every time we search for a house, we make sure the place has a big dining and drawing room so that our artefacts get a good display.”

Blue and white pottery from China and

the Netherlands (top); jade grape vine

from Myanmar

The MD and CEO of Metro Cash and Carry India previously worked as the regional marketing manager at Procter and Gamble in the new haircare products category. Both his past and present roles have involved travelling, with Mediratta soon learning that local flea markets were just as delightful as local cuisine. “I’ve been to Philippines, China and Japan and would often extend my trip at my personal expense to explore these places more,” he says, also recalling the four years he spent in Bangkok from 1997 onwards. His travels over subsequent years also included Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Europe, and Singapore.

Today, a memory from each of these places has found a spot in his house, such as a jade grape vine from Myanmar, a rosewood dining table with mother of pearl inlay from Thailand, chests from Korea, and blue and white pottery from China and the Netherlands. “My itinerary will always include a visit to a flea market. For example, during my visit to Warsaw, I bought my wife an amber necklace, which has fossils of insects and plants inside the stone,” says Mediratta, adding that the best quality amber can be found in Poland. “In fact, a local jewellery store here quoted a price that was 14 times higher for a similar piece!,” he adds.

His favourite memories, however, belong to a trip to China in 1997 or 1998, where he took a calculator with him to be able to successfully bargain with sellers. “Now, most of these markets have disappeared. But since I didn’t know the language, I’d put in my quote on a calculator and show it to them.” So how good a negotiator is he? “ A pretty good one,” he laughs. “My technique involved giving a rock-bottom price and then walking away. If he doesn’t call me back, I know I’ve quoted something too low. So then I’ll look back and negotiate further. In China, I managed to get a 40-50 per cent discount.”

One can also spot paintings from closer home on the walls of Mediratta’s house. The collections includes works from Delhi, Jaipur and Varanasi on display in the dining area. Interestingly, it was Mediratta’s wife, an interior designer, who introduced him to the world of artefacts and antiques. “She often gives me a list of things to buy. Sometimes, it can be inconvenient because they are delicate and can’t be put in your check-in baggage. But the effort is worth it,” he says.