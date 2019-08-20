Nine IPS officers transferred 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday issued orders to transfer nine IPS officers. DIG R Dileep has been posted as the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad city. MN Nagaraj, who was holding the post, has been transferred the State Police Chief’s office in Bengaluru. SP MB Boralingaiah, who was in state intelligence, has been posted as SP, Railways replacing Sanjeev

M Patil, who has been transferred to the Intelligence wing.

Vipul Kumar, IGP & Director of Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, has been given additional charge of the post of IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru. ACB SP Ram Niwas Sepat is posted as Hassan SP, while A N Prakash Gowda, who was in the post, has been transferred without any posting. Patil Vinayak Vasantrao is posted as SP of Kalaburagi district and has been replaced by Shiva Prakash Devaraju. SP Iada Martin Marbaniang, who was in Kalaburagi, also hasn’t been given a post.