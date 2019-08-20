Now, companies can adopt a Bengaluru street  

Home Cities Bengaluru

 The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Sunday issued guidelines, urging corporates in the city to ‘adopt’ a street and maintain it.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:35 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Sunday issued guidelines, urging corporates in the city to ‘adopt’ a street and maintain it. The initiative, as suggested by the BBMP, could be taken up as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. In the guidelines, the civic agency is asking for companies to look after four main factors for street maintenance; cleaning, greening, keeping streets walkable and providing facilities. The BBMP also said that the fourth factor was optional and could be taken up only if the company indicated its willingness. 

The company would conduct clean-up drives at least once a month in addition to removing illegal flex banners, posters and eliminating vulnerable garbage points or blackspots. Under the greening component, corporates will be asked to protect and maintain trees and plants on the footpath and median besides planting new trees and shrubs after securing permissions. Companies can also report dead trees and branches that require trimming to the BBMP officers for further action. 

Under street walkability, BBMP has urged corporates to augment its engineering wings’ efforts by identifying and executing minor repairs to damaged footpaths, providing assistance in removing minor obstructions from pavements, carrying out repairs to prevent waterlogging and facilitating proper flow of water into stormwater drains besides reporting non-functional streetlights and helping in their repairs.

If a company opts to provide street facilities, it will mean supporting the addition of street furniture and facilities such as waste bins and benches with prior approval from the concerned departments of BBMP.
Recently, the citizen volunteer group ‘The Ugly Indians’ created a ‘Science Underpass’ depicting various scientific facts and trivia near the IISc Junction. D Randeep, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM, IT & Finance) said that corporates are yet to come forward. “We have asked The Ugly Indian to act as a facilitator and tap CSR funds,” he said.  

Comments

