Shutterbugs celebrate Photography Day  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observed on August 19 every year, World Photography Day aims to celebrate the significance of the art, craft and history of photography globally. Held in commemoration of the announcement of the first photograph in France on August 19, 1939, the celebration, in the contemporary world, seeks to encourage enthusiasts to pursue a career or a hobby in photography.

On this occasion, the Photo Journalist Association of Bengaluru, came together at Press Club to discuss and celebrate the significance and the evolution of photographs in communicating news. Instead of the traditional ritual of lighting a lamp, the event was kicked-off by clicking a picture.

The Mayor of Bengaluru, Gangambike Mallikarjun also clicked a photo with the inaugural camera. “Photojournalists try their best to capture a moment well. Since I have been in politics for 9 years, I have a long association with many of them and really appreciate the work they put in,” she said.

‘Relevance of Photojournalism in the age of social media’ was discussed by a panel, following the inaugural session.