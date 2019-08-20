Home Cities Bengaluru

Survey properties near reservoir: HC  

Published: 20th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state to conduct a survey of properties situated in the catchment area of Thippagondanahalli Reservoir and submit the report by September 24. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by owners of buildings, questioning the notices sent by the authorities to vacate their premises, with repect to notification dated November 18, 2003. 

As per the order dated July 20, 2019, in Zone 2, which is 2 kms from the TG Halli Reservoir boundary, and in Zone 3, which is 500 mtr from the river banks of Arkavathy and Kumudvathi, no person shall carry out activities other than agriculture-related activities, without prior permission. 

In zone 4, which is within 500 mtrs from the river banks of Arkavathy and Kumudvathi, (excluding the areas falling within zone-2), have been permitted to carry out industrial activities. This is listed as ‘green category’ by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), where rainwater harvesting systems and wastewater treatment facilities are mandatory. The other regulatory/civic agencies will issue permission only after taking consent from KSPCB. 

HC issues notice to State over addl stamp duty
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the State after hearing a public interest litigation questioning the collection of additional duties on Joint Agreement and General Power of Attorney (GPA) by the sub-registrars.

 Hearing the petition filed by Innovative Infra Projects and others, the division bench issued a notice to the State and asked it to submit the response by September 24.  The petitioners have stated that the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) issued notification dated October 21, 2016 to all the District Registrars and the Sub-Registrars in the State to collect additional duty which is bad in law as it is not authorised by the statutory provision. 

Comments

