Home Cities Bengaluru

Worried parents ask for female van drivers

Every day, most of the city’s schoolchildren board private transport vehicles to get to school and back.

Published: 20th August 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Children get into a private van to reach their school, in Bengaluru on Monday | Meghana Sastry

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Every day, most of the city’s schoolchildren board private transport vehicles to get to school and back. But these trips leave the parents worried about their safety. And there are many instances to make them paranoid as well. While schools are trying to educate students on ‘good-touch-bad-touch’, there is an organisation that is helping women get drivers’ licenses to deal with this issue. 

A concerned parent and professional, B P Hema Malini looks forward to having a woman driver to take her and her daughter to college. “It’s not that all male drivers are bad, but women feel safer with women drivers,” she told The New Indian Express.

A large lot of these parents send their children to budget schools (fees from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum). At least  90 percent of these students are ferried by private vehicles, estimated Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, while this number for students in elite schools (that have tuition ranging from Rs 1 lakh and above) , is approximately 70 percent. These schools usually have their own buses to ferry the children with the remaining being either picked by parents or private agencies, he added.

D Raj, who has been coordinating with Bengaluru Central University and Rotary Club to fill the existing shortage for female drivers said, “There have been a lot of openings for women drivers. Schools prefer them to males, and now women in high positions at corporate companies also want female drivers,” he said. 

To meet the needs, and simultaneously equip women in need with the required skills for the job, applications have already been put out for 50 slots. These women will be trained in driving, and given soft skills, including a basic English speaking course. The platoon of 50 women drivers are likely to finish their three month free course and hit the roads in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp