Worried parents ask for female van drivers

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every day, most of the city’s schoolchildren board private transport vehicles to get to school and back. But these trips leave the parents worried about their safety. And there are many instances to make them paranoid as well. While schools are trying to educate students on ‘good-touch-bad-touch’, there is an organisation that is helping women get drivers’ licenses to deal with this issue.

A concerned parent and professional, B P Hema Malini looks forward to having a woman driver to take her and her daughter to college. “It’s not that all male drivers are bad, but women feel safer with women drivers,” she told The New Indian Express.

A large lot of these parents send their children to budget schools (fees from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per annum). At least 90 percent of these students are ferried by private vehicles, estimated Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, while this number for students in elite schools (that have tuition ranging from Rs 1 lakh and above) , is approximately 70 percent. These schools usually have their own buses to ferry the children with the remaining being either picked by parents or private agencies, he added.

D Raj, who has been coordinating with Bengaluru Central University and Rotary Club to fill the existing shortage for female drivers said, “There have been a lot of openings for women drivers. Schools prefer them to males, and now women in high positions at corporate companies also want female drivers,” he said.

To meet the needs, and simultaneously equip women in need with the required skills for the job, applications have already been put out for 50 slots. These women will be trained in driving, and given soft skills, including a basic English speaking course. The platoon of 50 women drivers are likely to finish their three month free course and hit the roads in January.