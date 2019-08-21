Home Cities Bengaluru

All the world’s a stage

 Goddess and her Magic Broom’ is a dance-theatre performance based on poetry and imagery created around a homemaker’s life.

A still from ‘Goddess and her Magic Broom’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Goddess and her Magic Broom’ is a dance-theatre performance based on poetry and imagery created around a homemaker’s life. Rendered invisible or reflecting the form accorded to her by a patriarchal world, women do not have it easy – whether they operate from a space of choice or role-play. Juggling familial and societal expectations, fighting gendered conditioning and working with infinite to-do lists in a world that is fast melting its way to doom, where does a homemaker have the time or space to open conversations with her body, sing her songs or speak her truth – even if to herself? 

‘Goddess and her Magic Broom’ explores this and other questions while celebrating the voice and madness of Goddess – a woman who is wild, free and starkly beautiful. Goddess is a woman who is struggling with deification and denigration simultaneously.

Created through collaborations between three women, the piece weaves together poetry, text, movement, sounds and music and attempts to offer glimpses of the world that women inhabit, from new perspectives. Three artistes come together to share their experience and skill sets to shape a performance that talks about ordinary women around us.

Veena Basavarajaiah who has directed the piece says, “I want to debunk the popular narrative that only when you go beyond the mundaneness of the domestic life, can you truly be a feminist. I feel that this intellectual narrative is highly elite and excludes a large section of women of society, especially homemakers, who fought the battle against patriarchy in their own unique ways.

Often the emotional and physical labour of these women is not acknowledged and how it impacts the well-being of society is overlooked.” “A woman is a goddess and yet she is not. While living for everyone, she has forgotten how to live for herself,” she says.  The event will be held at Courtyard Koota, Kengeri on August 24 at 6.30 pm.

